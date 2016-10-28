The video will start in 8 Cancel

There’s a thin line between pleasure and pain for spicy food fans.

And those with a taste for chilli, willing to risk extreme mouth numbness, are being challenged to tackle what could be the hottest supermarket pizza in Britain.

The Huddersfield branch of Morrison’s has launched the special edition ‘Hotter Than Hell’ pizza.

It features the deadly Naga chilli – touted as being 200 times hotter than a regular jalapeño chilli or seven times the intensity of a vindaloo curry.

The British grown naga is so extreme it’s been used to develop tear gas hand grenades.

In respect of its dangerous properties, pizza preparation staff at the Waterloo store have to use extreme caution when preparing it.

They keep it away from all other food and put on safety goggles, latex gloves and aprons - and use dedicated chopping equipment not used for other products.

To add extra heat, the 10 inch stone-baked base also includes spicy pulled steak, spicy chicken, jalapeño pepperoni, a chilli cheese crumb, jalapeños and crushed chillies.

Members of the public are issued a stark warning about the fiery toppings with the store going as far as to warn that the pizza is too dangerous for children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions.

Undeterred, the Examiner took up the mouth-terrorising challenge, chomping down on the cheesy dish without a moment’s thought for our own safety.

After an initial lull, the heat hit the roof of my mouth with a tingling sensation quickly turning more serious.

And while there were no tears or intense sweating it was only some time later that the punch of the naga hit home.

About 20 minutes after it hit my mouth I began to feel an intense burning sensation in the pit of my stomach.

A mild feeling of euphoria then started to build that lasted for more than an hour – all from one tiny piece of pizza.

A couple of hours later I was feeling fine.

Would I eat a whole pizza? Only if it was a dare and money was involved!