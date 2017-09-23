Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A naked man hurled racist abuse at police – when they refused to let him get dressed in private.

The officers were called to the house in Pavilion Close, Batley, following reports of a domestic disturbance.

They were directed towards Mohammed Kiani was drunk and in bed upstairs.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told Kirklees Magistrates’ Court that he appeared agitated upon seeing police and questioned: “It’s because I’m f*****g P**i, isn’t it?”

He was asked to get dressed but made racist remarks towards them as he pulled on his dressing gown.

The 32-year-old called them “white b*****s” and continued this abuse as he was led into the street towards the police van.

Kiani, of Taylor Street in Batley, pleaded guilty to racially-aggravated disorderly behaviour at the Huddersfield court.

His solicitor Kevin Walker explained: “When police arrived the defendant was in bed, naked.

“He wanted to know why police were in his room and reacted to their presence.

“Mr Kiani made a request to them to step out of the room while he got dressed.

“The officer said they would turn their backs but would not leave and things escalated from there.”

District Judge Michael Fanning ordered Kiani to undertake 60 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £85 court costs and £85 court charge.

Judge Fanning told him: “You were particularly abusive to the officers.

“If you flipped this around and they were racist towards you, you’d be outraged.”