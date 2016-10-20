A teenager suffered a brain injury after being attacked outside a Huddersfield takeaway, a court heard.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the 16-year-old lost consciousness after banging his head on the pavement when he was punched in the face near Dixy Chicken on Cross Church Street.

Nathan Chappell is charged with unlawfully and maliciously inflicting grievous bodily harm upon him.

Prosecutor Bill Astin told the court that following the early hours attack on June 12, the teenager attended at A&E having suffered a bleed to his brain and a fractured eye socket.

Mr Astin told the court that the teenager also lost memory of the week leading up to the assault.

Chappell, of Moor Lane in Netherton, gave no indication of plea to the charge.

District Judge Michael Fanning sent the 26-year-old’s case to Leeds Crown Court, where he will first appear on November 17.

In the meantime he is banned from contacting several prosecution witnesses.