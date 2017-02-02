Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum who lost her husband to cancer just hours after they married has vowed to stay strong for their two children.

Tiffany Lewis married fiancé Nathan the day before he died from a rare form of cancer.

Nathan, 30, of Deighton, had neurofibromatosis type 1 which causes tumours. A £50,000 fundraising campaign to pay for treatment had been launched but Nathan’s condition deteriorated and the couple married before he passed away.

He died on Saturday in Tiffany’s arms.

The couple have a daughter Sienna, six, and Thiago, three, and Tiffany paid tribute to Nathan, describing him as her “beautiful husband.”

Tiffany wanted to thank everyone who had contributed to the fundraising campaign, which had raised over £12,000.

The money will go towards paying for Nathan’s funeral and providing a future for Sienna and Thiago.

Tiffany has been left devastated by Nathan’s death but said: “I have to be strong for the kids.”

A funeral service will be held at Christ Church, Woodhouse Hill, on Tuesday at 11.30am. It will be followed by burial at Hey Lane Cemetery near Castle Hill at 2pm.

Tiffany said everyone was welcome to attend the funeral.

Thiago was diagnosed with the same disease as his father but has been treated successfully.