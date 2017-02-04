Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A computer worker stole products worth almost £6,000 from his firm – then advertised them for sale online.

Nathanial Jackson, of Bulay Road in Thornton Lodge, pleaded guilty to theft by his employee when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Friday).

He was caught when his colleagues at PC Specialist noticed him offering the pricey computer components for much cheaper prices on Gumtree.

(Photo: Google street view)

The 20-year stole from the Grange Moor-based firm between November 2015 and March 2016.

Magistrates were told that the thefts started the same month that Jackson started work there as a computer specialist, building computers for customers.

He had access to the stores where all the parts were kept and was allowed to take them back to his workstation where he also kept his rucksack.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “In March the operations manager was spoken to by the team leader and supervisor of Jackson.

“He told him that while he was buying some computer components on Gumtree he had a text conversation with somebody called ‘Nathanial’.

“He was selling computer components at a very low price. That made him suspicious and he knew that a new employee had started work who was also called Nathanial.”

Another worker noticed items on the website at a low price and these were being offered for sale by someone with the same address as Jackson.

(Photo: UGC HDE)

A check of missing stock also revealed that these were similar to the items put up for sale.

Mrs Jones added that the total value of computer parts stolen by Jackson was £5,985.

He admitted the thefts in interview and a caution was initially offered by police on condition that he paid all of the money back and returned some of the computer parts taken.

But when he failed to do so he was prosecuted, magistrates were told.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, described his client’s case as “unfortunate”.

He said: “This young man has found himself succumbing to temptation. He’s not worldly-wise but accepts what he did and has shown significant remorse.

“This is an isolated set of circumstances and he had the good sense to communicate with the company and return the items.”

Jackson was ordered to pay £1,000 compensation to the firm. He has been dismissed from the job.

Magistrates handed him a community order with up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must also complete 24 hours at an attendance centre in Dewsbury aimed at young offenders.