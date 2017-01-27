Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman on her way to go swimming with elephants died when her moped was hit by a pick-up truck in Thailand.

Rebecca Shaw, known as ‘Becky’, was a pillion passenger on a Honda when it was hit by a Toyota truck on the holiday island of Phuket.

Bradford Coroner’s Court heard that the 32-year-old, who lived in Bradley, was on the back of the bike being ridden by Julie Robinson, 55, who escaped with minor injuries.

Miss Shaw, a national badminton champion, was travelling in Thailand after completing a yoga course in Bali.

In a statement her mother Marjorie said her daughter had “fallen in love with Bali and was due to fly home on December 10 but decided to stay a bit longer.

“She met Julie who was also keen on yoga and was a passenger on Julie’s scooter when the accident happened.”

Natthaphon Klomkhan, the pick-up driver, said in a statement the accident occurred at 11.15am on December 12, 2015.

He was asked by a Thai police officer whether negligence had caused the accident and replied: “Negligence of the driver of the motorcycle.”

The inquest heard the precise details of the collision remained unclear due to witnesses giving conflicting accounts.

Coroner Martin Fleming said Mr Klomkhan told police he was driving at 60km/h (37.5mph) when the scooter drove from a side road across the lane of traffic and directly in front of his vehicle.

Mr Klomkhan said he braked, sounded his horn and flashed his lights but was unable to avoid hitting the bike.

Ms Robinson said in a statement that she checked there was no traffic before riding across the road and claimed the driver was travelling too fast and failed to take evasive action by slowing down, changing lanes or pulling into a large car park by the road.

In an email sent by Ms Robinson to the court in July 2016, she said: “He just drove straight into the back of the scooter, sending both of us flying through the air at some height.”

She added: “I believe the main cause of the accident was excessive speed by the pick-up driver.”

A “hysterical” Ms Robinson described blood pouring out of Miss Shaw’s mouth after her head hit a metal barrier. Ms Shaw was wearing a helmet at the time.

Ms Robinson said the ambulance crew resuscitated her friend twice at the scene but she was pronounced dead at Patong Hospital.

The inquest heard police in Thailand had considered charging Ms Robinson in connection with the accident but this did not happen.

Mr Fleming said: “As a result of the collision, she sustained fatal injuries.”