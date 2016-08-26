Login Register
National Dog Day: Would your dog enjoy a blueberry and vanilla facial?

  • Updated
  • By

New grooming parlour Alice in Groomingland given paw of approval from Crufts Best in Show winner Devon

Opening of Alice in Groomland, Beast Market, Huddersfield. left to right, Allison Rogers - propretor, Marie Burns with Crufts winner 'Devon', Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds and Carol Dodds.
Opening of Alice in Groomland, Beast Market, Huddersfield. left to right, Allison Rogers - propretor, Marie Burns with Crufts winner 'Devon', Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds and Carol Dodds.

Blueberry and vanilla facials, milk thistle paw treatments — there’s some very pampered pooches at Alice in Groomingland.

The town centre grooming parlour and doggy spa was opened by a canine celebrity this week — Devon, the Westie crowned Best in Show at Crufts this year.

The parlour, in Beast Market in Huddersfield town centre, wants to offer a high-end grooming experience for its four-legged clientele, with massages and fresh breath treatments on the menu.

Salon owner and award-winning dog groomer Alison Rogers, formerly of Pretty Paws in Holmfirth, decided to move her business into Huddersfield, complete with a whimsical Alice in Wonderland-themed rebranding.

She said: “It’s a salon and a spa. We offer a different experience to most grooming parlours.”

Alison argues that people enjoy a pampering session when they visit the hairdressers — so why shouldn’t our furry friends?

“You can see how relaxed the dogs are,” she said. “We spend time with the dogs so they get used to the environment and enjoy it.”

Friday is National Dog Day - here are some of Huddersfield's cutest canines!

VIEW GALLERY

On Thursday the Mayor and Mayoress of Kirklees, Clr Jim Dodds and wife Carol, joined Crufts winner Devon and her owner Marie Burns at the official opening.

Alison said: “Marie is a friend of mine. When she won Best in Show with Devon we were over the moon.

“Who better to open the grooming parlour than the winner of Crufts?”

Recently Published

Want to help the clean-up at the fire-damaged Watershed in Slaithwaite? Here's how

Arts and community centre could be closed for up to nine months

Previous Articles

Canine do it? Yes she can: Thongsbridge woman Alison Rogers wins European dog grooming championship

Alison, who owns Pretty Paws, beat over 50 contestants to win the grand title at the Oster Invitational European Tournament of Champions

