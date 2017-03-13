Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Low-paid workers should see their wages rise on April 1.

If you are a worker aged 25 and over, and not in your first year of an apprenticeship, you are legally entitled to at least the National Living Wage.

Those aged under 25, or an apprentice, are legally entitled to at least the National Minimum Wage.

From 1 April 2017 both of these wages will be rising.

How much will my wage rise by?

The National Living Wage will go up to £7.50 per hour – an extra 30p an hour.

The National Minimum Wage will rise as follows:

Age 21-24 £7.05 – an extra 10p an hour.

Age 18-20: £5.60 – an extra 5p an hour

Under 18: £4.05 – an extra 5p an hour

Apprentice: £3.50 – an extra 10p an hour

What it means for you:

If you currently earn less than £7.50 per hour you should automatically see an increase in your pay after April 1, 2017. It is illegal for your employer to pay you below the National Living Wage or National Minimum Wage for under 25s, so check your pay and talk to your manager to make sure you’re getting what you are entitled to.

If you have been underpaid, your employer owes you back pay.

What it means for an employer:

If you’re an employer, by law you must pay workers at least the national living and minimum wages.

If you discover you have been paying your employees below the correct minimum wage you must pay any arrears immediately.

Tips cannot be counted towards the minimum or living wage, nor can employers deduct the cost of uniform, safety clothing or specified work wear or tools.

It is up to employers to rise a worker’s minimum wage when they move from one age band to another.

What to do if your employer doesn’t increase your wage as they legally should:

Talk to your manager. If you have been underpaid, your employer owes you back pay so make sure you get what you’re owed.

If they do not increase your wage, you can call Acas, an organisation which offers help and advice for workers and employers on rights and obligations at work.

You can call their helpline: 0300 123 1100 Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8am to 8pm; Tuesday and Friday, 8am to 6pm or visit www.acas.org.uk .