Experts at Yorkshire Tea are here to solve the biggest cuppa conundrums for National Tea Day today.

Making a cup of regular tea might seem simple but making a proper brew is something of an art.

Thankfully Yorkshire Tea and their brew-up expert Suzy are here to show you how to do it properly.

If you’re making tea in a MUG – rather than a teapot – here’s how to do it.

1) Only boil the water once.

Boil it more than once and you remove the oxygen which helps the flavour disperse.

2) Add the teabag

Pour hot water over it and give it a brief stir.

3) Sit tight

A teabag takes four to five minutes to do its thing.

4) Give the teabag a squeeze.

Gently squeeze it against the side of the mug with a teaspoon before you remove it.

Squeeze it tightly though and the tea will taste bitter.

5) Customise the brew

Add a splash of milk, some sugar, lemon, honey, whisky... whatever.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES add the milk until you’ve removed the teabag.

It will cool the liquid and stop the teabag steeping properly.

If you’re using a TEAPOT it’s all the above plus:

1) Warm the teapot

Splashing in a bit of hot water should do the trick.

2) Know your ratios

Two teabags is enough for a medium teapot for four, one teabag is enough for a little pot for two.

If you like strong (builder’s) tea add another.

Tea OR milk in first?

If you’re using a pot there’s no definitive answer.

Yorkshire Tea’s brew expert Suzy is a ‘Miffy’, a milk in first advocate.

The opposite is a ‘Tiffy’ (tea in first).

If you’re brewing in a teapot and then pouring the tea into a cup it doesn’t really matter which you pour in first.

Just don’t pour the milk into the teapot; that would be crazy!