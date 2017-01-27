Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager from Bradford who made a pipe bomb which was found in his Nazi memorabilia-filled bedroom has been cleared of preparing a terrorist act.

The 17-year-old was found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court of constructing the explosive device but not guilty of the terrorism offence he was charged with.

The teenager, who cannot be named, will be sentenced at a later date.

Trial judge Mr Justice Goss told the court he was concerned about “a very disturbing mindset in this young man and unusual and worrying behaviour”.

A week-long trial heard how the pipe bomb was found in a desk drawer in his Bradford bedroom after police were alerted through suspicious Snapchat messages.

Prosecutors said one of these messages was a cartoon-like image of a mosque being blown up along with the words: “It’s time to enact retribution upon the Muslim filth.”

The jury heard how officers found the defendant’s bedroom covered in flags, including the swastika and the symbol of the Waffen SS.

But the blond-haired teenager told the court he never intended to use the pipe bomb.

The judge refused an application for the teenager to be bailed before he is sentenced.

During the trial, prosecutors took the jury through a number of social media postings and messages detailing what they said were the defendant’s racist, white-supremacist views.

Many related to his links with National Action, described as “a small, secretive neo-Nazi British youth nationalist organisation”.

The jury was also told the defendant celebrated the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox and proclaimed her murderer, Thomas Mair, as a hero.

Barnaby Jameson, prosecuting, told the jury the teenager made the pipe bomb as part of an “ideological war he was waging”.

But, after he was arrested, the teenager told police he had made the pipe bomb out of sparklers.

He said in a statement when interviewed: “I’ve simply been fooling around with fireworks and showing them off to my peers, in my naivety, I have never had the intention to cause any harm to any person.”

Mr Jameson opened the case by saying: “This was not, as the defence will suggest, a bad joke gone wrong. This was the opening stage of (the defendant’s) all-out race war and that is why the Crown leads its case with an allegation under the terrorism legislation.”

Detective Superintendent Simon Atkinson said: “The fact that this individual had constructed a viable device, capable of causing injury or harm, is extremely concerning.

“To make and possess such a device is dangerous and constitutes a serious criminal offence.

“The defendant admitted during interview that the images he sent on Snapchat were intended to frighten people and they did just that, resulting in a report to police.

“As with any potential threat to public safety, this report was taken extremely seriously, resulting in a swift response and thorough investigation by officers.”

The teenager will be sentenced at a later date.