Thousands sign Trump petition - should he come to the UK?

Nearly 10,000 people across Kirklees and Calderdale have signed a petition to stop Donald Trump’s State visit to the UK.

The petition, which hit one million signatures on Monday morning, calls for the US President’s visit not to be classed as an official State Visit.

It was started by Leeds resident Graham Guest and snowballed over the weekend following a ban imposed on people from seven Muslim countries entering the States.

More than 1,300 people in the Huddersfield constituency signed the petition, along with nearly 2,000 in the Colne Valley constituency by the time the petition reached a million.

Some 1,500 in the Dewsbury constituency signed, a figure almost matched by constituents in Batley and Spen.

Numbers of people signing against a Trump State visit from Calderdale and Halifax totalled at nearly 3,500.