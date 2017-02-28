Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If Huddersfield can build student flats it can build homes for the elderly, the town’s MP believes.

Barry Sheerman has spoken out about the lack of vision in government planning.

It comes as he revealed an investor is looking for a 40-acre site in the area to build a community for people with conditions like dementia.

In the House of Commons this week the Labour MP asked: “Will the Secretary of State come to Huddersfield to see how many private sector new homes have been built?

“Unfortunately they are nearly all for students. Is it not about time that elderly people up and down our country had the right kinds of buildings and homes? Why can more councils not be given the liberation to build those homes?”

Asked by the Examiner if he felt we had too many student flats, he said: “They’re needed to accommodate students in a thriving university town.

“My point is, we can throw cranes up to build them, but not types of accommodation for other purposes.

What's going to happen to the former New Wharf pub at Aspley?

“I am a tremendous supporter for the supported living at Storthes Hall and I met an investor recently who is looking for a 40 acre site for a custom-built home for people with memory loss or vulnerable conditions.”

He said he would support development on greenfield sites for such development.