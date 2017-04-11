Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scout group has issued a desperate plea to help fund the building of a new HQ.

New Mill Scout Group has launched an appeal for funds after being told that the former railway workers’ hut they have used as their base for past 50 years is no longer fit for purpose.

And organisers fear the thriving group – which caters for 90 to 100 youngsters each week – may have to fold if they cannot raise the many thousands of pounds needed to replace the building at Coalpit Lane.

Justine Baird, a committee member of the 10th Holme Valley (New Mill) Scout Group and member of its “Big Build” sub-committee, said the old hut was in constant need of repair. The toilets were inadequate, there was a lack of disabled access, only limited cooking facilities and a deteriorating roof structure.

She said this had prevented the children sleeping-over in the hut and limited scouting opportunities for those with particular disabilities.

In 2013, the group asked the National Lottery for advice on applying for funding. An architect was engaged to draw up plans for a new HQ which were submitted to Kirklees Council and approved in June, 2015.

However, on going back to the National Lottery, the group was told that their postcode area was no longer eligible for the big Lottery Fund.

Justine said the group sent out letters to businesses in the local community appealing for donations to boost their building fund up and running. But with planning permission due to lapse in May next year, there has been no response from businesses – leaving the group struggling to find the money needed.

Justine said the group had been quoted up to £180,000 for a new building, but so far the scouts, cubs and beavers and their parents and supporters had managed to raised just £5,000.

She said: “The scout hut is not fit for purpose. We need a new hut if we are to carry on for another 50 years. The group is thriving. We have a massive waiting list. The children have raised thousands over the last three years with bag packs and sponsored events.”

She said the current council cuts in children’s services in the Holme Valley made the need for scouting even more important.

“It is a part of the community,” she said.

Contact Justine Baird on 07801 073828 or chairman John Broughton on 07802 936473.