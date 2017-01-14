Lose that Christmas flab by getting jobs done around the house.
Tradesman search website Plentific.com has researched how many calories you can burn while improving your home.
Here are common types of housework and DIY, next to how many calories you can burn if you do them for an hour.
- Cleaning - 171kcal
- Plumbing - 237kcal
- Carpentry - 237kcal
- Sweeping - 269kcal
- Painting a room - 306kcal
- Gardening - 339kcal
- Mowing the lawn - 376kcal
- Building - 376kcal
- Moving furniture - 408kcal
-
Carrying heavy loads, such as bricks - 543kcal
Stephen Jury, of Plentific, said: “People often forget how much hard work goes into DIY; whether you are painting the walls or assembling furniture, it can require a considerable amount of energy depending on the size of the job.
“If you’re looking to get fitter this year and are interested in updating your home, why not kill two birds with one stone?”
Video Loading