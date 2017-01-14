Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lose that Christmas flab by getting jobs done around the house.

Tradesman search website Plentific.com has researched how many calories you can burn while improving your home.

Here are common types of housework and DIY, next to how many calories you can burn if you do them for an hour.

Cleaning - 171kcal

Plumbing - 237kcal

Carpentry - 237kcal

Sweeping - 269kcal

Painting a room - 306kcal

Gardening - 339kcal

Mowing the lawn - 376kcal

Building - 376kcal

Moving furniture - 408kcal

Carrying heavy loads, such as bricks - 543kcal

Stephen Jury, of Plentific, said: “People often forget how much hard work goes into DIY; whether you are painting the walls or assembling furniture, it can require a considerable amount of energy depending on the size of the job.

“If you’re looking to get fitter this year and are interested in updating your home, why not kill two birds with one stone?”