A Huddersfield dog training club has helped a neglected pooch who was rescued after his owner died.

The local branch of the British Association of German Shepherd Dogs (BAGSD) partially paid for the vet bills of seven-year-old Zak.

They raise money year-round for charities but decided to used part of the proceeds when they heard one of the breed were in need.

Branch secretary Dawn Sutcliffe said: “Zak is a shep whose owner died in her sleep next to him.

“As his owner’s health had deteriorated, she had been unable to care for him and he had ended up in an awful state.

“He was infested with fleas, totally emaciated, his toe nails were two inches long, his skin was excoriated and full of lesions.

“What coat he had left was matted with faeces. Worst of all were his ears - parts of which were burned away with pus.”

Vet bills totalled more than £1,000, of which the BAGSD paid £250.

This year, Fireside K9 and West Yorkshire Dog Rescue also benefitted from £250 each from the club’s annual fundraising, which takes the form of raffles. (LINK: http://www.examiner.co.uk/news/west-yorkshire-news/tributes-hero-west-yorkshire-police-12424859)

Committeee member Nikki Bromley said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to all the members who come in every week because it’s their hard work that makes it possible.”

The cheques were presented to representatives from the charities on Sunday at Bradley Mills Cricket and Bowling Club in Huddersfield.