A neglected former memorial garden is set to be transformed into a haven for wildlife thanks to volunteers.

The triangular-shaped piece of land opposite the Colne Valley Museum in Cliffe Ash, Golcar, was created in memory of a councillor named Pat Swallow who passed away some years ago.

The area is now very overgrown and unloved.

The Golcar Lily Environment Group, working closely with Kirklees Council, wants to put a footpath back into it, tidy up the area and add bird and bat boxes and bug hotels.

This weekend 20 helpers cut back overgrown shrubs to get a feel for the space.

Co-ordinator Matt Ellis said: “We’re not planning to turn the place back into a memorial garden but we do want to tidy it up a bit.

“At the moment nature has taken too much control. It’s overgrown and can’t really be used.

“We want to put the footpath back and encourage some wildlife to use it - I think people will get a lot of use out of it.”

The group is part of the Golcar Lily Day Team and has already made an impact.

Projects include clearing ginnels and rejuvenating flowerbeds on Town End. More activities are planned for 2017.

Matt added: “It’s not just about looking after the environment but creating a community around these spaces.”