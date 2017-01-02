Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A neighbour of the Hungarian man fighting for his life in hospital after being attacked at his home has told of her shock at what happened.

Monika Tomczyk, 30, who lives above the 35-year-old in a flat on St John’s Road, Birkby, said the landlord of the property called her and told her what happened.

She said: “I said: ‘oh, my God’. The landlord said the police might want to speak to me. I was quite shocked when I heard what had happened. No-one deserves that. I didn’t know him well but he had been living here for three or four months. I knew him slightly because I had to use his door to put my rubbish out.

“He could speak English and he was but I don’t know what he did.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

A man who also knew him said: “He was a nice enough chap. I think he worked as a window fitter. I saw him a couple of days ago. He said he had a child in Hungary.”

The victim, who has not been named, was found bleeding heavily from head injuries at the address at 4.20pm on Sunday. Two people were also in the flat and were arrested by officers.

Two more people later walked into Dewsbury police station a short while later and they too were arrested. All have been detained on suspicion of assault and remain in police custody. All four people who were arrested are Hungarian. Police say the victim has “life-threatening head injuries.”