Neighbours have reacted with shock that they lived in the same street as two terrorist brothers.

Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan, 24, was convicted of terror offences today (Wednesday) after he was found with a manual on how to behead, kidnap and kill.

His older brother Mohammed Rizwan Awan, 27, blew himself up in a car bomb attack Iraq last year and the Islamic State quickly declared him as one of their own.

Although Abbas was studying and living in Sheffield and Rizwan had told family he was moving to Saudi Arabia in 2015, the two brothers had been raised on Rudding Street in the Crosland Moor area of Huddersfield.

The controversial street was also home to Yassar Yaqub, who was killed in a police shooting on the M62 earlier this year.

Today, many residents did not want to speak to the press - saying that they had enough trouble in the street as it is.

One of the family’s next-door neighbours, who asked not to be named, said: “They were really lovely neighbours, a really nice family.

“I wouldn’t have expected anything - even from the one who blew himself up. That’s all I can say about them.

“I haven’t seen them in a while, only the dad comes back to house occassionally. They seem to have moved out but they don’t speak to us anymore anyway.

“I think it’s overwhelming them - it’s bound to have.”

A mum, who lives in nearby College Street, said: “People knew [that his older brother was a suicide bomber] but it wasn’t common knowledge.

“It wasn’t until all the armed police were everywhere that people started talking about his brother but no one around here thought that he would be guilty.”

Adding: “Personally I feel sorry for their mum. Can you imagine losing two sons to that?

“She can’t feel safe in her home.”

George Stephens, a 47-year-old whose girlfriend lives in the street, said: “The chances are he’s going down the same route as his brother. He deserves what’s coming to him.”