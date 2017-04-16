Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nestlé has recalled a batch of its KitKat Bites and warned people with nut or peanut allergies to be “especially vigilant” after fears they may have been incorrectly packaged.

The firm is recalling bags of KitKat Original Milk Chocolate Bites as they may have been wrongly packed with its KitKat Bites Peanut Butter variant. It said that although the packs were clearly labelled “may contain peanuts and nuts” there was a risk to anyone with a nut or peanut allergy who may consume the contents without realising.

The recall affects the 104g KitKat Bites Pouch Bag with the line code 12311184 and batch code 70720457V2. Consumers can return packs to KitKat Bites Recall, Freepost Consumer Services, Nestlé UK Ltd, York for a free refund. Consumers with any concerns should call 0800 604604.