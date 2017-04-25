Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Confectionery giant Nestle plans to cut almost 300 jobs – some in West Yorkshire – and move production of Blue Riband chocolate bars to Poland.

Fifteen jobs will be lost at the firm’s Albion Mills site in Halifax with 143 posts going at York, 110 jobs in Newcastle and seven in Ayshire.

GMB and Unite unions criticised the move.

GMB general secretary Tim Roache said: “To shift the production of an iconic British brand like Blue Riband to Poland is completely unacceptable. Nestle are throwing people’s lives and those of their families, into turmoil for the sake of increasing profit margins. These factories should be exporting chocolate – not people’s jobs.

“The Government needs to step in before it’s too late and reassure millions of workers across the country this is not just the tip of the Brexit iceberg.”

Nestle said 298 jobs were likely to go. It was hoped to achieve the job cuts through voluntary redundancies.

It said the proposals were being made to ensure the sites operated more efficiently and remained competitive, adding: “A 45-day consultation on these proposals will commence as soon as possible with trade unions and employee representatives. Nestle UK appreciates that this is an uncertain time for employees and will work hard to ensure all are supported through this difficult period.”