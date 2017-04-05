Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burglars climbed in through the roof of a Huddersfield school to make off with thousands of pounds worth of laptops.

The raid happened at the Creative and Media Studio School at Netherhall Learning Campus in Rawthorpe in the early hours of Wednesday.

Once inside they pushed ceiling panels back and dropped down into the building. They then forced open a laptop safe and removed a haul of at least 12 laptops.

The school will now have to splash out for replacements or go through insurance meanwhile students will be deprived of them in class.

The caretaker was alerted by alarms after suspects tripped the system.

But the suspects had fled the scene by the time he got there and police were called.

Executive head teacher Joan Young said: “The laptops were in a locked laptop safe on the top floor of the Creative and Media Studio School building.

“It’s very upsetting to feel someone has stolen these laptops which students need.”

Ms Young said police have been informed and are investigating the incident.

She added: “It’s the first time we’ve had anything like this and the building has been here since 2013. We’ve stepped up security as a result.”