Network Rail is looking for apprentices — here's how to apply

Rail firm has 300 'earn while you learn' jobs available - but you must be quick

Network Rail plans to recruit 11 new trainees across Yorkshire as it expands an award-winning advanced apprenticeship scheme.

The three-year programme will offer 300 young people throughout the country the chance to “earn while they learn” in 2017.

Apprentices will be recruited through two intakes, in March and September, and will gain valuable work experience, transferable skills and recognised qualifications.

Inside the old central station railway tunnel as work gets underway to renew the Wirral loop line track by Network Rail

The apprentices will spend their first five months at Network Rail’s training facility near Coventry, specialising in one of five areas – electrification and plant, overhead lines, signalling, telecoms or track – before returning to the region to work at local depots in Doncaster, York and Malton to help Network Rail upgrade its network.

Last year, Network Rail received more than 4,000 applications for its Advanced Apprenticeship scheme. The scheme is open to anyone who is 18 by March 1, 2017.

The closing date for applications for the March intake of apprentices is Monday, October 31.

Go to www.networkrail.co.uk/careers/schemes/students-and-graduates/advanced-apprenticeship-scheme/

