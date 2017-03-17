Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new £1 coin has left a Huddersfield vending machine boss with a pounding headache.

Martin Kilgallon, director of The FM Taste, says adapting his food and drink machines to take the new 12-sided pound coin has taken three months to sort.

Adapting a machine costs £150 to £350 per unit – and with his machines found in workplaces across the country it has cost Mr Kilgallon’s business thousands.

The new £1 coin is being introduced to reduce the use of counterfeit coins.

But Mr Kilgallon, who is also a campaigner for autistic children, said his machines were already able to spot the fakes.

He said: “The new £1 reduces the amounts of fraudulent or fake £1 coins out there, however the high-grade change systems installed into our vending machines means that any fake or false coins are rejected by the machine and don’t allow a sale.

Mr Kilgallon added: “It has cost us thousands.”

A spokesperson for The FM Taste added: “Despite this inconvenience the company has been quick to embrace the change to ensure that their customer service levels are not affected.”

The new £1 coin will be released into circulation on March 28.

The old ‘round pound’ will cease to be legal tender on October 15.