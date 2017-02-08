Five things you may not know about the new £1 coin

The new £1 coin is going to cost Kirklees Council dear.

The Royal Mint is set to introduce a 12 sided £1 coin next month to combat counterfeiters.

While the change will protect the economy it is set to cost councils tens of thousands each.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council confirmed they were expecting a £40,000 bill to alter all of the borough’s parking meters.

They said: “The introduction of the new shape £1 coin means that all our 194 pay and display machines will need to be recalibrated individually.”

The cost will involve contractors attending every machine, changing parts and re-programming it.

The new £1 coins will start appearing from March 28, but there will be a six-month change-over period when the new version and the current coins, which were introduced in 1983, are both legal tender.

The British Parking Association has warned that the cost of updating around 100,000 parking machines will be at least £50m.

Meanwhile, around 500,000 vending machines will need to be upgraded, according the Automatic Vending Association, which estimates there will be a cost of more than £30 million to the vending industry.

The Royal Mint has just launched a new website urging organisations to get ready now, or risk problems in March. Visit www.thenewpoundcoin.com

Here’s all you need to know about the new £1 coin – which launches in seven weeks time:

Why is the current £1 coin being replaced?

The current £1 coin is vulnerable to sophisticated counterfeiters with about one-in-thirty in circulation thought to be fake.

How is the new £1 coin harder to counterfeit?

It’s made of two metals and has a hologram that changes from a ‘£’ symbol to the number ‘1’ when seen from different angles. A hidden high security feature is also built in.

Who designed the new £1 coin?

The reverse side of the coin, the ‘tails’, shows the English rose, the Welsh leek, the Scottish thistle and the Northern Irish shamrock emerging from one stem within a royal coronet. This was designed by David Pearce. David won a public design competition, of over 6,000 entries, at the age of 15. The other side of course features a portrait of Her Majesty the Queen.

When will the existing £1 be removed from circulation?

After a six month co-circulation period the legal tender status of the existing £1 will be withdrawn on October 15, 2017.

What should I do with my existing £1 coins after legal tender status is removed?

Following demonetisation, the current round £1 coin can continue to be deposited in most banks.