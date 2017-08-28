Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new £4million care home in Bradley will create 50 jobs.

Building work is now in the final phase to create the 46-bed care home at the site of the old Badger pub off Bradley Road.

Yorkshire care home specialists Darrington Healthcare is behind the development which will add to its portfolio of sites including one in Dewsbury.

The new facility will include larger than average en-suite bedrooms, a beauty salon, cinema, cafe, bar and multi-activity room, plus landscaped gardens, and countryside views from its top floor.

Recruitment was launched last month and staff will welcome the first residents in October.

Jackie Foxton, a registered nurse with over 30 years of experience in the nursing and care industry including 20 years in care home management roles, has appointed a new manager to take up the reins.

Jackie, said: “This is Darrington Healthcare’s fourth Yorkshire care home and I am very excited to be joining at this early stage of Sycamore Park’s development.

“The quality of the staff in place make all the difference to a care home, and one of my first jobs is to hand-pick the right team to care for our residents. We will be looking for people who are committed to providing a high level of care and helping our residents to live well to their full potential, and who are keen to take up the training and career opportunities we can offer.

“Having worked for large care home operators in the past I am thrilled to be working for a smaller, privately owned company where care is a real priority, and to have the freedom to manage a home and deliver care the way it should be delivered."

Darrington Healthcare’s managing director Eric Dixon added: “Jackie has a fantastic reputation and a wealth of experience working with people needing residential or specialist dementia care, plus particular experience in palliative care from her work with Wheatfield Hospice. We are very glad to have her on board.

“Not all care homes are the same and we have built our reputation on creating a new breed of home, one which offers five-star facilities in a homely environment, is staffed by experienced carers and which will provide older people with the choice, dignity and independence they are entitled to.”

The new home was designed by care home specialists at Newcastle-based architects Alston Murphy, and the finance deal was supported by National Westminster Bank.