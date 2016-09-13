New £5 note: Tough and durable - just like Churchill

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

IT’S plastic, features the face of Winston Churchill and, like the wartime leader, is pretty tough.

The new £5 polymer note is being launched in England and Wales today, but most people will have to wait up to a week to get their hands on one.

The first ATMs to stock them are in Leeds, Hull, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Cardiff - although only a small percentage of cash machines actually dispense fivers.

Bank branches are expected to have the new notes within a week, so if you really need one, pay a visit to the bank.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney holds a new plastic £5 note

The Bank of England governor, Mark Carney, said the new £5 notes were safer and stronger.

“The use of polymer means it can better withstand being repeatedly folded into wallets or scrunched up inside pockets, and can also survive a spin in the washing machine,” he said.

A transparent window and other security features will make it much harder to copy.

The plastic notes have a lifespan of around five years, compared with the current note’s two years.

The old £5 note will be legal tender until May 5 next year. Further polymer banknotes will follow next summer with the issuing of £10 notes featuring Jane Austen.