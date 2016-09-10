New £6m Yorkshire Air Ambulance takes to the skies

The £6m Airbus H145 helicopter which is the new Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has a new chopper in the skies ... and unlike its predecessors can fly at night.

The £6m Airbus H145 helicopter has this week started to carry its first patients.

YAA chiefs say it will carry out almost a third more missions each year and so can potentially save even more lives.

The first jobs for the crew of the new H145 included a fall from height near Lofthouse, and a horse rider from High Hoyland near Barnsley who needed transferring to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

It is based at Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s flagship Nostell Air Support Unit near Wakefield.

A second H145 has been ordered from Airbus and will be operational by the end of the year, flying from the rapid response emergency charity’s northern base at RAF Topcliffe, near Thirsk.

The new aircraft gives exceptional flight performance and will have significantly lower operational and maintenance costs. The H145 is used by military, police and air rescue services throughout the world.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance has been planning the replacement of its two ageing MD902 Explorer aircraft for several years. The purchase and fitting out costs have been met through planned savings, grants, careful budgeting and the amazing generosity of the people of Yorkshire.

YAA chairman Peter Sunderland said: “It was a hugely exciting and very proud day for us and the people of Yorkshire.

“As a charity we had been working towards this day for so long. Many years of careful planning, research, saving and budgeting have gone into the process to ensure we have chosen the right aircraft for the people of Yorkshire.

“This helicopter belongs to the people of Yorkshire and will do for the next 20 to 25 years. I am very proud to say we now have a level of service which is probably the best of any air ambulance charity in the UK.”

MBE for Peter Sunderland, chairman of Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Air ambulance doctors and paramedics have been involved from the start in the medical fit out of the H145s which provide a much larger cabin area to treat patients in flight and will carry the latest medical equipment.

Paul Gowland, YAA Director of Fundraising, said: “For the people of Yorkshire to raise the amount of money they do to enable us to buy these new aircraft is just astonishing.

“The H145 will enable us to fly an increase of 30% more missions a year, to take an extra 30% more people to major trauma centres and potentially 30% more people will be alive.”

Yorkshire Air Ambulance still needs to raise £12,000 every single day to keep its helicopters flying. The charity serves five million people across Yorkshire, attending on average, more than 1,000 incidents a year.

