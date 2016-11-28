Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A local group of Amnesty International has been re-established in Huddersfield.

The group with nearly 50 supporters will work to raise awareness of human rights abuses around the globe.

During their first meeting last week at Huddersfield Methodist Mission in the town centre the group took part in Amnesty’s ‘Write for Rights’ campaign and wrote messages of support on greetings cards to send to 10 people who are considered to be individuals at risk.

These included the case of a photojournalist in Egypt, Mahmoud Abu Zeid, who has been detained for three years without charges for photographing a demonstration in Cairo.

Group secretary Paul Cooney said: “There was an active Huddersfield group in the past but sadly a few key members relocated and the group ceased to function.

"It’s very encouraging that so many local people support Amnesty and we will work to defend human rights for all those at risk”.

Mr Cooney can be contacted at paul.cooney7@ntlworld.com