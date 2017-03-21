Baby Alfie Moore who was born on the same day as his uncle Arron Wike

it was a 30th birthday to remember for Arron Wike after his sister gave birth to his tiny nephew Alfie Moore on the same day.

Arron, of Kirkheaton, said the family had gone through an emotional rollercoaster in recent days starting with the death of Mavis Bamforth, his fiancée Brooke Laurie Bamforth’s 91-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday, March 14.

Arron said: “Brooke and I had gone up to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary every day from March 6. At the same time my sister, Naomi, was in the final stages of her pregnancy with her partner Kieran Moore.

“Naomi was due to give birth at HRI on April 1 and was also due to be bridesmaid at my wedding to Brooke on April 14, in Halifax.

“She was worrying she might not be able to make it but fortunately it all turned out all right and Alfie was just the best birthday present ever. Naomi was in labour for 36 hours and Alfie came into the world at 11.16pm on March 18. He weighed 6lbs 13oz.”

Lloyd Wood, the partner of Arron’s mum, Tracey Ogilvie, also of Kirkheaton, said: “It worked out well, Naomi did really, really well.

“There were absolute tears of joy. Arron was ecstatic. He was having his birthday bash in Halifax that night and checking his phone all the time to see what was happening.”