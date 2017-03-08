Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Film crews have turned part of a Kirklees town hall into a TV set.

Dewsbury Town Hall is being used as a location for Kay Mellor’s new BBC One drama Love, Lies and Records.

The six-part drama stars Ashley Jensen (Ugly Betty, Extras) who plays the lead registrar Kate Dickenson, who is trying to juggle her personal life, with the daily dramas of registering births, marriages and deaths.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “We are delighted to welcome the crew, and the filming will continue in the Town Hall and Register Office until early June.”

Top writer Kay Mellor says: “The idea came to me when I was registering my mother’s death at Leeds Town Hall, closely followed by a friend’s wedding in the very same place.

"I remember registering the birth of both of my daughters there too, and I realised that the Register Office and registrars really are at the very heart of life... It’s a place of laughter, tears and great drama.”

Also featured is Adrian Bower (Teachers, The Last Kingdom), Kenny Doughty (Vera, Stella), Rebecca Front (Doctor Thorne, War And Peace, Humans) and Mark Stanley (Dark River, Dickensian).

Dewsbury’s town hall has become a popular filming location, featuring on Emmerdale, ITV1 drama Eternal Law, BBC1’s Five Days and Question Time.