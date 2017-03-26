Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Revellers from days-gone-by turned out to hear nostalgic tales of the ‘Las Vegas of the North’ – Batley Variety Club.

Today marks 50 years to the day of the launch of the iconic club.

To honour the occasion, Maureen Preest, the woman behind promoting the club’s events between 1967 and 1974, launched her biography of club founder, James Corrigan, who died in 2000.

Mrs Preest was a close friend and confidant of James Corrigan and her book ‘King of Clubs’ tells his amazing rags to riches life story.

She said it was James and Betty Corrigan’s dream come true to open the doors of the club – which recently closed forever to be turned into a gym .

(Photo: handout)

She said: “James Corrigan’s imagination knew no bounds; with the philosophy of ‘think big’ he brought the brightest stars in show business to the industrial mill town of Batley.

“His club played host to the most famous names this side of the Atlantic and beyond; it was to become the biggest nightclub in western Europe, for over ten years.”

King of Clubs reveals Corrigan’s childhood hardships, born into a fairground family in pre-war England.

Despite the austerity, with no social advantages and little education he came shining through.

She added: “He had an overdose of charisma, his charm and manners impeccable, his appetite for life insatiable, mixed with his extra large sense of humour.”

(Photo: Mirrorpix)

The venue captured the imagination of not just local people but those all over the world, firmly placing Batley on the map for ever more .

At its height, the club was drawing audiences of 2,500 and had a membership of 300,000 to see international stars such as the Everly Brothers, Gene Pitney, Eartha Kitt and Roy Orbison plus home-grown talent including Shirley Bassey, Ken Dodd, Lulu and The Bee Gees.

“James was a showman who was always looking for the next big thing,” said Maureen.

“Kirklees Council ought to do something to recognise what he did for the area.

“It was an amazing piece of social engineering.

“James was very brave because he put a lot on the line.

“Thankfully, it paid off, not just for him but for the whole area.”

The variety club closed in the early 1980s and became the Frontier nightclub.

Last July owners held the final ever club night, featuring music from its heydeys.

The premises are currently being converted into a JD Gym with opening scheduled for this summer.