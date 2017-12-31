Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family whose cat was mauled to death by dogs have appealed directly for their owners to ‘do the right thing’ and tell police.

Jessie, a four-year-old cat, was attacked and killed by the dogs right outside her owners’ home at Mount.

But instead of admitting what their animals had done or even seeking help one of them shovelled the body up and flung it over a wall.

Jessie’s devastated family released CCTV of the moments before and after their beloved pet was killed by two loose dogs.

Now, additional footage has been shared with the police of a man and a woman parking their car at Ray Gate, off New Hey Road, to take three dogs for a walk just minutes before the savage attack.

Jessie’s owner, Harry Pearcey, 27, said: “This CCTV is a lot clearer and shows two dog walkers getting out of what looks like a new-shape Corsa.

“Police are trying to locate them and this could help.

“Someone must know who they are and I think it would bring me and my and family closure if they came forward and own up to what they’ve done.

“They must be local to know that path and also to have three dogs in such a small car they can’t have travelled far.”

The video shows two people getting out of the car and opening the boot at which point the dogs run free. One of the dog’s owners then leans into the boot and grabs a shovel which he puts on his back with a strap as they then set off.

Harry previously said: “I know people might panic if that happens, but the dog owner could have dealt with it in a proper way rather than scraping her up with a shovel and chucking her over a wall.

“It’s just cruel. Anyone with a conscience would have turned back.”

West Yorkshire Police are investigating and if you know who the dog walker is contact the police via 101.