A centre to combat isolation in adults with profound disabilities has been opened in Huddersfield.

The Connect Day Service, Ruth Street, Newsome, provides activities and friendship for adults with complex mental and physical disabilities.

The centre offers hydrotherapy and trampoline therapy and it has a computer games room and a sensory room for blind and deaf people.

Adults with complex disabilities can become isolated after leaving school.

Rarely leaving the family home or their sheltered housing scheme, the only people they can see regularly are their carers.

Connect Day Service is managed by Diana Marshall, who runs Horizon Healthcare supported living schemes.

Ms Marshall said: “People in this situation often only get out for a hair appointment and things like that and they’re escorted by their carers so they don’t get to meet anyone else.”

As well as enjoying the activities, users of the service will be able to make friends and meet them regularly at the centre.

The centre employs mostly inhouse staff so users can always find a familiar face.

An open day for potential users and their carers takes place on January 27 (11am - 2pm). For details call Diana: 07540 974140.