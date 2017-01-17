Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A free legal advice service for people with dementia – and their carers – in Huddersfield and Kirklees is to be launched.

The Dementia Law Clinic (Kirklees), which opens on February 6, provides free legal advice as well as access to specialist ‘admiral’ nursing services.

Advice on legal issues including powers of attorney and care home disputes will be provided by Manchester University law students, supervised by a team of experienced barristers and solicitors.

And face-to-face dementia support will be provided by charity Making Space’s dementia team, which can fast-track people with concerns over their memory to admiral nursing services.

Michael McLaughlin, project lead from Making Space, said: “This new Dementia Law Clinic hotspot is going to make a real difference to Kirklees families living with dementia who don’t know where to turn.

“We understand that supporting a person living with dementia or memory concerns isn’t always easy.

“Kirklees’ new Dementia Law Clinic is here to provide emotional support and guidance to increase wellbeing, help people to plan for the future and to alleviate worries, enabling people to enjoy life to the full.”

For appointments or more information call: 0161 275 7976 or email: free.legal@manchester.ac.uk