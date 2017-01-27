Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owners of Birchencliffe petrol station which had its shop burnt down six months ago say a new store will be built by April.

Six fire engines and an aerial appliance went to the scene of the blaze on Halifax Road on July 23.

Smoke was first seen by a customer who noticed what looked like steam coming through the roof tiles. He alerted staff who evacuated the shop and called the fire service.

Investigators say an electrical fault sparked the blaze which tore through the roof. Looters tried to raid the wrecked shop on the night of the fire but were chased away by security staff.

It did not take long for the petrol station to reopen complete with a temporary shop but rebuilding the store from scratch has inevitably taken much longer.

A spokeswoman from Central England Co-operative said: “Central England Co-operative would like to thank the local community for their patience and support and can report that trading at Halifax Road has been strong from the temporary store that is currently on site. Weather conditions permitting we are hopeful that the site will re-open fully in early April.”

Kirklees councillor Gemma Wilson (Con, Lindley) said: “It’s always a busy, easy to access shop with really friendly staff so I’m really pleased to hear it’ll be opening again with a full offering from April.”

Meanwhile, a lifesaving defibrillator has been installed at the petrol station, paid for by the 5p carrier bag charge.