Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s going to be the John Smith’s Stadium for another five years – after brewer Heineken signed a deal to extend its sponsorship of Huddersfield’s premier sporting venue.

Heineken, the world’s third-largest brewer and the UK’s leading beer and cider producer, has extended its partnership with Kirklees Stadium Development Company (KSDL) until 2021. It has been the stadium’s naming rights partner since 2012. The original deal was due to end next summer.

Gareth Davies, managing director of KSDL, said: ” Heineken actioned a clause to renegotiate early and we have completed.”

He was unable to say how much the new deal was worth but said: “It is a significant increase on the previous terms and the board agreed it unanimously.”

Mr Davies said retaining Heineken would strengthen the stadium’s position in seeking other sponsorship deals.

“I have always believed that brands attract brands,” he said. “The fact that we have a relationship with the world’s third biggest brewer is in itself a great starting point. It reflects well on the stadium and can only create a ripple effect with our other corporate partners and potential future partners.”

Mr Davies said it also reflected well on the stadium when Heineken’s other key sports sponsorship deals were with high profile “brands” such as Formula One, the Champions League and the Rugby World Cup. Heineken was title sponsor of this year’s Italian Grand Prix and will be title sponsor at three more Grand Prix in 2017.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

He said: “It is a ringing endorsement of the work all of the KSDL team do with our partners, that such a major, blue chip company not only wants to extend with us, but has also chosen to do so a year early.”

As part of the new contract at the stadium, Heineken will increase its presence on a matchday with branding visible pitch-side along the players tunnel and directors’ box perimeter, as well as on a non-matchday through sponsorship of the newly named “The John Smith’s Suite” which currently hosts conferences, seminars and business meetings as well as event day hospitality.

Heineken includes well-known drink brands such as Strongbow cider, Foster’s lager and John Smith’s bitter.

Graeme Nicholson, regional sales director for Heineken, said: “Having enjoyed a successful relationship with the stadium so far, we are delighted to be growing our relationship even further through to 2021. The stadium is a top class sports and conferencing facility and I am proud that Heineken UK brands will be available for a further five years.”

Th 24,500-seater stadium is home to Huddersfield Town and Huddersfield Giants. It occupies a 51-acre site which is set to be developed further under the HD One scheme to provide more retail and leisure facilities.