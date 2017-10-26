Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new weapon to snare anti-social off-road bikers has helped convict its first victim.

West Yorkshire Police is hailing a new DNA spray that officers can fire at yobs on bikes as they speed past.

The unique chemical make-up of each spray can then be used to trace the vehicle and its rider at a later date if they fail to stop.

On Wednesday an 18-year-old from South Elmsall near Wakefield became the first to be found guilty thanks to the evidence provided by the DNA based spray.

Connor Walker, 18 was sentenced to 15 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, and a curfew, after being identified using the new high tech policing tactic.

He was sprayed after being witnessed riding dangerously and later arrested at his home.

When checked with a UV lantern, officers found a tagging agent on his hand and clothing matching the can he was sprayed from, proving he was on the vehicle.

He was sentenced for two offences of dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

Inspector Paul Sullivan of the Wakefield East NPT area, the first area to trial the spray, said: “We are very conscious of the impact of anti-social off road riding on our communities.

“It is no exaggeration to say the actions of some of these people had been spiralling out of control.

“We have seen offences being committed almost daily in communities, risking the safety of members of the public and the riders themselves, some of whom have been injured through their own behaviour.

“As a result we have acquired and been trialling a new DNA spray to ‘tag’ offenders in the act.

(Image: West YorkshirePolice)

“It is a harmless, odourless and invisible solution, naked to the eye and is proving invaluable in helping us solve the problem of identifying offenders.”

Speaking regarding the first conviction to come from the use of the spray, he said: “By spraying the riders and the vehicle they are on while they are offending, our officers effectively ‘tie’ them to the offence, proving beyond doubt that they were the person filmed offending.

“We are delighted to have achieved our first positive result in court and hope Walker’s conviction demonstrates to anyone involved in this type of behaviour that no matter if you wear a headscarf, helmet or balaclava, your anonymity can’t be guaranteed.”

Chief Superintendent Mabs Hussain, District Commander of Wakefield Police, said: “Reducing levels of illegal off road riding has been as key concern for us in Wakefield District and we have been working hard with partners across the force to target offenders and raise awareness of the dangers of this activity.

“Clearly the successful trial of this innovative new DNA spray is welcome news.

“We are examining widening deployment of this new tool across the District and I can promise those who we catch in the act that they will be identified.”