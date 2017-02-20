Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council is being run by a new chief, as of today.

Jacqui Gedman has taken over the reins after former chief executive after Adrian Lythgo brought his six year stint to an end last Friday.

Adrian served Kirklees for seven years, initially as finance director then six years as chief executive following the departure of Rob Vincent.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

He made the announcement that he would be stepping down at the end of last year and has said he will look for a new job after some time off, following a turbulent few years managing huge cuts to Kirklees’ budget.

Jacqui, who has been director of economy, environment and skills since 2011, having joined the council as a senior engineer in 2001, paid tribute to Adrian’s tenure.

She said: “I’d like to thank Adrian for the way he has steered us through some difficult times, he has been a huge support and influence for me personally.

“However, there is clearly still huge amounts to do regarding the budget, changing the shape of the council internally and promoting Kirklees as an attractive place to live and work.

“I am looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

Jacqui was recommended to “act up” to the role for one year by councillors last month. A decision on whether she becomes the permanent chief executive will be taken later.