Fire services in Kirklees and surrounding districts have largely survived cuts in Government grants through under-spending and prudent savings, says West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Authority.

A four­-year efficiency plan will go to the Home Office this month. Finance chiefs say its approval will pave the way for new recruitment and the delivery of a balanced budget by 2020/21.

The authority’s rationalisation plan included the closure of Marsden Fire Station, the opening of a £2.5 million station at Rastrick following the merger of Brighouse and Elland stations, and a new £5 million station at Batley Carr that merged services in Dewsbury and Batley.

Huddersfield also received a £575,000 combined aerial appliance – a fire engine with extra capability ­in 2013.

A spokesman for the authority said the changes had allowed it to make long­ term staffing savings.

Official opening of Rastrick Fire Station.

It currently employs 1,030 full-­time firefighters. It is estimated that this figure will drop by 255 via retirement, taking numbers below 900, which was the minimum required strength agreed under a five­-year plan approved in 2009.

Savings and under-spending has left the authority with “significant revenue balances” in the region of £18 million. It plans to spend around £10 million to support the revenue budget and fund the phased return of full­-time recruitment to maintain the required strength.

“This balance will help us through the next four years,” said the spokesman. “There are still some initiatives that we have to submit for approval.”