Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new flood group is now being set up in Elland to prepare should disaster strike again ... and there are also hopes to establish one in Brighouse.

Similar groups have also been established in Copley, Sowerby Bridge and Luddendenfoot.

These organisations are groups of local people who volunteer to help their local communities with anything to do with flooding.

Volunteers have taken on roles in their local communities and are now official flood groups, helping them to access support from Calderdale Council and link to the Environment Agency.

They meet regularly, attending workshops and training to help before, during and after any floods.

New flood stores will also be located in the towns containing items such as emergency sandbags, rakes, clean up kits and torches.

Calderdale Council leader Clr Tim Swift, said: “We’ll continue to look to help set up further groups in future and recruit flood wardens for the groups and other areas, such as Brighouse.”