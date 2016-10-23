New home plans for 300-year-old Huddersfield pub

The Tunnel End Inn, Waters Road, Marsden, which has been put for sale by owners Bev and Gary Earnshaw.

An historic canal pub could become two homes.

The 300-year-old Tunnel End Inn at Marsden closed to the public in 2012 and was put up for sale the following year for £395,000.

Built around the time of the construction of the nearby Standedge Tunnel, the pub and guest house was originally an ale-house for navvies working on the canals.

It had been run by landlords Gary and Bev Earnshaw who took on the pub in May 2002 but called time after 10 years when trade dwindled.

More than three years on from its initial listing on the market, the building is still a work in progress.

An application to convert it into two dwellings, one with a roof terrace, has been submitted to Kirklees planners.

The new plan, a change on plans approved in 2015, sees developers making the accommodation “upside down” so that living rooms are upstairs and bedrooms on the ground floor.

The applicant, Colne Valley Design, says having living space on the first floor will make use of the views out across the valley.

The firm says it also wants to make use of original features such as the timber beams and sloping ceilings as part of the living area.

A roof terrace will be created as an extension to the side of the old pub.

The property is both in a conservation area and in the green belt.

The Tunnel End Inn was originally called The Junction, known to locals as the Junc.

Public consultation on the latest plans run until October 28.