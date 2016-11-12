The video will start in 8 Cancel

House buyers are finally able to get their hands on more than 100 new homes at a controversial site in Linthwaite.

Developer Kier Living has announced the first phase release of properties for sale at ‘Stonegate’, a private development on the site of Black Rock Mills, off Waingate.

Although the company’s plans were passed as long ago as 2014 the developer decided eventually to only build 113 homes – fewer than half it had been given permission for.

The developer’s application to Kirklees Council in January said difficulties with the site’s contours, in particular the Environment Agency’s banning it from building homes over a water culvert, meant it had to go back to the drawing board.

At the planning stage, a number of residents objected to new development, raising concerns that the new homes would be prone to flooding from the nearby Blackmoorfoot Reservoir.

Objectors also said the development would put additional pressure on local roads and schools.

The new estate is located in what is arguably the most beautiful site in the Colne Valley with stunning countryside views, just above the Peak District National Park. Much of the site is to be maintained by National Trust management.

Black Rock Mills is most famous for the lady of the estate and resident of Black Rock House.

Florence Lockwood is recognised for her artistic interpretations of the Colne Valley but also as an active campaigner for the Suffragist movement and anti-war movement.

A blue plaque sits at her birth place in memory of her influence and movement in Huddersfield.

While the house itself is to be sold for listed building residential development, Kier Living is redeveloping the land where the old textile mills and mill cottages once stood.

A range of two, three, four and five bedroom homes are being built, incorporating a number of energy efficient and eco-friendly features.

David Mackintosh, sales and marketing director at Kier Living Northern, said: “We are delighted to start the development of Stonegate after a long consideration period due to the historic nature of the site.

“Linthwaite is a very desirable location with great amenities, good schools and brilliant connectivity with the M62 just minutes away.

“At Stonegate we have been sure to include a good blend of starter homes and larger family houses to suit most people on the property ladder.”

The first release of homes includes 10 three bedroom properties of natural stone construction.

Located at the entrance to the site, the three storey town houses will be completed for occupation by June 2017.

Prices will start from £167,500, or £134,000 for buyers using the Government Help to Buy Scheme.