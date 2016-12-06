Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The site of a supermarket in Mirfield will be re-developed for housing once the retailer moves to a bigger store next year.

Mirfield-based Darren Smith Homes has acquired the current Lidl store site at Station Road for residential development once the German-owned retailer relocates and opens its new store across the road.

Kirklees councillors gave the green light for Lidl to build the new store back in May. Lidl will close its existing store when the new outlet opens, which is expected to be in September, 2017.

The new store will be double the size of the current one and is being built on land formerly occupied by water management company Veolia. It is expected to create 20 new jobs.

A sign erected in the existing store’s car park says the land has been acquired by Darren Smith Homes for future development after the store moves and opens its new premises.

The award-winning developer, run by brothers Darren and Nigel Smith, is currently developing St Paul’s Lock, a scheme of 38 luxury homes alongside the Calder and Hebble Canal and next to St Paul’s Church. The site of that development, which will provide independent living for people aged over 55, is to the rear of Lidl’s current site.

Its other developments include Castle Mount at Mirfield, a mix of four and five-bedroom homes.