Victims of crime in Huddersfield now have the benefit of a new drop-in service to assist them through the trauma of their experience.

Kirklees Supporting Victims, which was launched on Monday, January 23, will provide advice to people who feel they have witnessed or suffered physical or emotional harm, monetary loss or wrongdoing.

It is based at Brian Jackson House in New North Parade and will be open from 10am to 4pm on Monday and Wednesday each week.

Clr Masood Ahmed, who is responsible for community safety on Kirklees Council’s Cabinet, said the hub was a crucial service for south Kirklees. He has ambitions to open a similar office in the north of the borough.

“The launch went really well,” he said. “We had a lot of people coming through to see and find out about the victim hub. It offers advice for anyone experiencing physical or emotional suffering.

“It’s important that victims of crime are given the right support in somewhere they can feel comfortable with someone they can relate to. I am very pleased that we have managed to get this service.”

The hub will offer one-to-one meetings and confidential conversations with trained case workers. Home visits can also be arranged.

Appointments can also be made in advance by calling 01484 415462.