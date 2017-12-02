Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new ice cream parlour has opened in Huddersfield – with a familiar name at the helm.

Icicles has opened at Wakefield Road, Waterloo, in premises previously occupied by the Yorkshire Building Society.

The society closed the branch in May.

Icicles, which serves a range of ice creams, sundaes, milkshakes, crepes and waffles, has been launched by Andrea Longo, owner of Honley-based ice cream equipment manufacturer Longo & Co.

Longo’s is also well-known for its fleet of ice cream vans operating in the Huddersfield area.

The new ice cream parlour has a 20-seater restaurant as well selling frozen treats to take away.

Products include Strawberry Scream Sundaes, Lemon Meringue Waffles, Blueberry Millions Milkshakes and Gelato ice cream cones.

The venture has received financial backing from Royal Bank of Scotland. Details of the funding deal have not been revealed.

Mr Longo said: “I am really excited about the opening of Icicles.

“Having worked in the industry for a long time I know that there is a real gap in the local market for an ice cream parlour and am pleased that we have been able to take the step to launch the business.

“Royal Bank of Scotland has been very supportive of our plans to open Icicles and we have been thrilled with the support we have received.

“In addition to acquiring the building, the funding has supported us to create a stylish and modern eating area for customers to enjoy as well as all the kitchen equipment needed.”

Michael Ward, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “Icicles is a great restaurant and I am sure it will prove to be a real hit with ice cream lovers in the area.

“Andrea and his team have done an excellent job getting the store up and running and I am pleased that we have been able to support the opening.”