Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New images of the £100m HD One ski-slope scheme have been revealed for the first time.

Kirklees councillors have been briefed on the revamped layout and not all of them were happy.

The team behind the ambitious ski-slope and leisure plan by the John Smith’s Stadium unveiled their changes to the Strategic Planning Committee.

They show the Radisson hotel and a multi-storey car park in front of the stadium with a small park between the structure and houses on Town Avenue

(Image: Publicity Picture)

Clr Carole Pattison said she was “totally in favour of HD One” but “totally not in favour” of moving the hotel from its old position on the golf driving range car park.

“It detracts from the Town Estate,” she said.

“The hotel and car park will overshadow the estate.

“The old place made it more accessible to town and to the university.”

Clr Pattison said she felt the hotel move made it less useful to people in the town centre and suggested it would only be used by people visiting the stadium.

Clr Paul Kane agreed, saying residents on the Town Estate had to “put up with a lot already”.

Clr Kane added: “I don’t want to be a killjoy because HD One is a great scheme.

“I want it to be successful, but sometimes it will create problems.”

(Image: Publicity Picture)

Prior to the official presentation by HD One’s architect, Dalton’s Clr Mus Khan, made a representation on behalf of local residents.

She said many were worried about the scheme creating even more parking disputes.

Clr Andrew Pinnock said he was also not in favour of the hotel and car park moving to the Town Avenue car park.

And he asked if stadium chiefs had considered if HD One was “future proof”.

He said the John Smith’s was “extremely small” by Premier League standards and asked if HD One would prevent it from expanding.

The HD One representative was unable to comment.

In his presentation he said the “dramatic design changes” would keep the leisure facilities all in one place.

(Image: Publicity Picture)

He said a village square would be created around the bottom of the ski slope that would allow al-fresco dining and it could be a space to host events.

HD One boss Gareth Davies, has previously told the Examiner, that the car park and Radisson hotel were lower in height than the previously approved scheme for leisure and restaurants.

A final planning application is expected in the next few weeks with HD One bosses saying they want to begin building in the football off-season.

They aim to open the full scheme in November 2020 with the multi-storey available from May 2019 and the Radisson hotel launching in October 2019.

Last week, Gareth Davies, chief executive of KSDL, the firm behind HD One, said he was confident they were on track to meet those deadlines.