Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A scheme to help carers in Kirklees was launched at Huddersfield Town Hall, on November 8.

The Carers Charter aims to encourage organisations in Kirklees to adopt carer-friendly practices by making services and advice more easily available.

It also aims to recognise the contribution carers make to the voluntary economy.

Dr David Kelly, a GP and chair of North Kirklees CCG, said: “The Carers Charter is the first step towards making sure that we make a real difference to carers.

“As one of the pledges looks at how the CCG can assist GPs to support carers, we are working with our member practices to look at what GPs are already doing to help carers and how we can continue to develop this support in the future.”

For more about the Carers Charter visit www.investorsincarers.com .