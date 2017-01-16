Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Some well known buildings could be changing hands as Kirklees Council’s great sell-off resumes.

Fifteen more properties and plots have been listed for disposal in a bid to generate cash.

Last year the Examiner revealed the council had sold off 56 assets in 2015/16, making £5.9m in the process.

A further 15 have been sold so far this year for an unknown sum.

Now another 15 have been earmarked for sale including Huddersfield’s Grade 2 listed former Crown Court.

The building on Princess Street, opposite Huddersfield Town Hall, was a former West Riding Magistrates' Court, with two court rooms covering court cases for the Colne Valley, Holme Valley and Denby Dale areas up until the early 1970s.

It later became council offices and was the home of the authority’s political parties and councillors until May 2015.

Councillors moved to Civic Centre 3, saving the authority £58,000 per year in the process.

Other buildings of note for sale include; offices at Britannia Mills on Colne Road, two depots – one at Honley Bridge and another at Ashgrove Road, Bradley, and a car park on Nabcroft Lane in Crosland Moor.

Combs Hill Hostel, a former boarding school and hostel at Thornhill and a number of small land plots completes the list.