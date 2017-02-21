Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burger restaurant has been given a new look.

McDonald’s in the Northgate Centre, Heckmondwike, now features table service, free-to-use tablets on some tables and self-order kiosks following “significant” investment by franchisee Pritpal Singh – who also operates the McDonald’s in Huddersfield town centre.

The changes mean customers will be able to order from the new digital kiosks, make contactless payment or payment by card and have the option of having their food delivered direct to their table. The restaurant will still offer the option of ordering at the till.

Table service was introduced in 500 McDonald’s restaurants last year and a further 500 are expected to offer it this year.

Pritpal, who began his career 34 years ago and now runs 23 restaurants across West Yorkshire, said: “Technology has a huge role to play in all walks of life, including our customers’ eating out experience, so the new technology we’ve introduced recognises the way people live their lives today.

“The addition of table service enables customers to order at the self-order kiosk and then sit down at a designated zone to get served. A number of my restaurants have undergone these digital changes now and feedback has been very positive.”