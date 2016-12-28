Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new road system that will help improve safety and ease traffic problems on a busy Lindley street is set to be created.

Work on the one-way scheme on Thorncliffe Street is scheduled to begin late next month.

It will be introduced in a north-westerly direction, from the junction of Thomas Street to the junction of West Street.

Local bus operators have reported problems accessing Thorncliffe Street when meeting oncoming vehicles.

This is due to frequent parking on both sides of the road.

The issue of on-street parking on both sides has significantly narrowed the road to prevent two-way traffic flow.

This has resulted in some near collisions and delays to the local bus service.

The one-way system has been proposed to resolve the problem, and no objections have been received by Kirklees Council following consultation with local residents.

Its installation is scheduled to begin in late January, with locals due to be notified of the works nearer the time.

In order to complete the works, Thorncliffe Street is scheduled to be closed between January 23 and 27.

A diversionary route will be set up via Thomas Street, Lidget Street and West Street.

Lindley Lib Dem councillors Cahal Burke and Richard Eastwood received complaints from the bus company and residents about how difficult it can be to use the road.

They then liaised with council officers to find a solution.

Clr Burke welcomed the change to a one-way road.

He said: “Thorncliffe Street is too narrow with cars regularly parked on both sides of the road, so I think this scheme will be really positive for the area.

“This is because it should ease the traffic flow, reduce traffic congestion and also reduce the possibility of collisions and accidents.

“There are lots of shops and amenities nearby, including Lindley Village Surgery, so I think that the scheme could actually improve the level of access in the area.

“As well as making the street safer, I think that the local bus service will be improved and I hope that there will be fewer bus delays as a result.”